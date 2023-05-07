INDIALIFESTYLE

Cow urine can be a boon for humans: IVRI

NewsWire
0
1

In a research, the senior scientists of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly have found that cow urine extract is rich in antibacterial and antifungal properties and a boon for humans.

The four-year-long study conducted by a nine-member team of scientists refuted the previous claim that cow urine is dangerous to humans and have asserted that cow urine extracts are full of medical and medicinal properties.

In this research, 14 urine samples from two indigenous cow breeds — ‘Sahiwal’ and ‘Tharparkar’ were compared with the samples from crossbreeds.

The samples were taken during various seasons over the year.

To avoid the possibility of bacterial contamination in fresh urine of cows, extracts were studied in concentrated form,” said Ravi Kant Agrawal, scientist, IVRI, who led the study which was initiated in 2018, along with eight other scientists.

According to the institute’s research, the urine of Sahiwal and Tharparkar breeds was found to be highly antibacterial as compared to crossbred cows.

Cow urine extract was found to be bactericidal (ability to kill) against bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella species, Pseudomonas, aeruginosa and against gram-positive bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, Bacillus cereus, Staphylococcus aureus.

“The research also found that cow urine extract has antifungal effects against yeasts,” added Agarwal.

20230507-132405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt info on LAC among key LS proceedings on Thursday

    Govt to introduce important Bills in Lok Sabha today

    ‘Man-eater’ leopard finally caught in Karnataka

    Kazakhstan ready to establish business ties with Afghanistan, funnel humanitarian aid