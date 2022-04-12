INDIA

Cow vigilantes brutally thrash 5 in Delhi, 1 dies

A group of men brutally thrashed five persons in the national capital for allegedly slaughtering cows, leading to the death of one person who succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased, identified as Raja Ram (40), was the caretaker of a farmhouse where he was allegedly involved in cow slaughtering.

According to a senior officer of the Delhi Police, the incident took place on the intervening night of April 10-11 at a farmhouse in the Dwarka area of Delhi.

“The incident of cow slaughtering was reported at 2.10 a.m. on April 11 after which five people involved were arrested by the police,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Shankar Choudhary, said.

However, before the police reached the spot to arrest them, a group of 10-15 men barged into the farmhouse and thrashed the alleged cow slaughterers.

One of the accused persons told the police that he and his friends were beaten severely and threatened by alleged miscreants, who claimed to be ‘gau rakshaks’.

One of the arrested accused, Raja Ram, was taken to the Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead, Choudhary said.

“A probe is on to nab the alleged miscreants,” the officer added.

