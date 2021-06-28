There is massive demand for the CoWIN platform in various countries, R.S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), and head of the CoWIN platform said on Monday.

“In combatting the Covid-19 pandemic, India’s vaccination campaign has been strengthened by the use of digital technology in Co-WIN,” Sharma told IANS.

He said that Co-WIN allows us to inclusively administer, effectively record, granularly evaluate, and timely course-correct the vaccination campaign and administration policy.

“However, this would not have been possible without the robust and growing digital infrastructure, which has leapfrogged in the last decade,” he said.

Sharma said that on the sixth anniversary of Digital India, we should celebrate how far we have come in our digital journey, and remind ourselves that we still have a lot more to achieve to truly build a Digital India.

Earlier in the day, Sharma took to twitter and wrote, “CoWIN has become popular! Over 50 countries from across Central Asia, Latin America and Africa, are interested in this technology. PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) has directed us to create an open-source version of CoWIN free of cost for any interested country.”

