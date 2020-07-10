Cows, buffaloes caused accident of car carrying Dubey: STF

Lucknow, July 10 (IANS) The UP STF has now claimed that a herd of cows and buffaloes suddenly appeared before the vehicle that was bringing gangster Vikas Dubey to Kanpur and this caused the accident, following which he tried to escape but was shot dead.

“The herd of cows, buffaloes suddenly came in front of the vehicle and the driver swerved the vehicle causing it to overturn,” said a statement released by the UP STF on Friday evening.

Inspector Ramakant Pachauri, Sub Inspectors Pankaj Singh, and Anup Singh, constables Satyavir and Pradeep Kumar received serious injuries in this accident.

“Taking advantage of the situation, Vikas Dubey snatched the pistol of inspector Ramakant Pachauri and got out of the vehicle. He started running away. The second vehicle coming from behind and STF DSP Tej Pratap Singh and other STF personnel stopped and were told that Dubey had run away with the firearm. They chased the gangster and he started firing at them. The STF personnel tried to catch him alive but had to fire in self-defence,” the statement read.

The STF further said that they immediately took Dubey to the hospital for “first aid” but the doctors declared him dead after examination.

Inspector Shivendra Singh and constable Vimal Yadav were injured in the firing by Dubey.

The STF officials did not respond to a question on why there was no mud on Dubey’s clothes if he had been shot dead while trying to escape through a wet and muddy area.

As Dubey had a surgical rod in one leg, which made him walk with a limp, how could he run so fast from the accident spot, it was asked.

The STF was asked why vehicles of media persons were stopped 500 m from the site of the encounter before the alleged accident took place.

–IANS

amita/vd