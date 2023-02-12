INDIA

Cows run over train in UP, 11 die

About two dozen stray cows were run over by a train after they were allegedly pushed towards a railway track by farmers in Sambhal.

Eleven cows died on the spot, while several others sustained grievous injuries.

This incident was reported from Lahravan village on Saturday. The cows were possibly hit by a speeding Dehradun Express, which departed for its onward journey after a delay of an hour after the incident.

Locals said the cows were destroying crops in the farms near the Aligarh-Moradabad track and the farmers perhaps “pushed them towards the track in anger”.

Soon after the accident, right wing activists staged a protest and demanded action against those responsible for the death of the cows.

