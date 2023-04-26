Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday inaugurated a cowshed at central Jail in North Goa’s Colvale to make the prison self reliant.

On the occasion, Sawant stated that in future, milk will be supplied to inmates through this cowshed and also biogas will be generated so the requirement of a gas cylinder will be fulfilled.

He said that such initiatives will help the central jail. “As ‘gobar-gas’ will be generated here, cylinders from outside will not be needed,” he said.

Besides this, the minister said that with the intention to make the inmates fully reformed on their release, various reformatory activities such as tailoring, paper bag making, carpentry pottery activity sewing machine activities have been undertaken in the Jail.

He appreciated the Department of Handicraft, Textile & Coir & Textiles, Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA-North Goa) for extending their support to make these reformatory activities successful on the jail premises.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with the inmates and the Jail Staff and appreciated the efforts of everyone for the reformatory activities undertaken in the Jail with dedication. ‘Certificate of Merit’ was awarded to the inmates those who stood 1st in the trades, i.e. Bachelor’s Degree, Masters Degree, Xth Std, while pursuing external studies through IGNOU & NIOS from the Jail itself.

