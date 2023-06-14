Rajasthan BJP state chief C.P. Joshi’s personal security officer (PSO) has filed a complaint of losing his pistol during a protest near the state secretariat.

The BJP, led by state president C.P. Joshi and party state in-charge Arun Singh on Tuesday staged a massive demonstration here to protest against the alleged institutional corruption and exam paper leaks under the Congress government.

Joshi’s PSO (personal security officer) Mahendra Meena lodged the complaint at the Ashok Nagar police station after his pistol went missing during the protest.

According to the complaint, the PSO has said that his pistol was taken out by some unknown person. It was mentioned in the complaint that when the rally reached the Statue Circle and when the water cannon was used on the crowd, his official pistol was stolen while the crowd was dispersing. After receiving the complaint, the police have started an investigation by registering an FIR.

During BJP’s protest, not only a police pistol was stolen, but also complaints of theft of cash and wallets of several BJP workers were also lodged at the Ashok Nagar police station.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Rajasthan BJP had staged a protest in Jaipur on Tuesday where it had planned to gherao the secretariat. However, a huge police team stopped the protesters at the circle. Water cannon was used to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, the absence of two senior leaders, namely Vasundhara Raje Scindia and former state chief Satish Poonia, from the protest was being discussed in the political circles.

The party has clarified that Poonia is in Uttar Pradesh while Raje is in Jharkhand for organisation work.

