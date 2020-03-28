CP restaurant serves free food to security guards, cops

New Delhi, March (IANS) With showrooms in Connaught Place remaining closed due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, traders of the area have decided to contribute to the government’s efforts to help the economically weaker sections during these testing times.

The traders’ body in the area has decided to help a restaurant in Connaught Place which is supplying free food to the security guards, policemen, NDMC workers and others for about three days now.

The restaurant named Qba in Connaught Place’s E block on Saturday decided to provide free food to the security guards in the market place who could not return to their hometowns before the lockdown was announced.

Seeing the number of starving people on the streets in the area, apart from the security guards, the restaurant owner decided to offer free food to anyone who walked up to their outlet. Within a few hours the word spread through social media, as the restaurant supplied over 160 food packets on the first day itself.

Speaking to IANS, President of the New Delhi Traders’ Association, Atul Bhargava, said, “During the curfew it was observed that in CP many guards and street dwellers were starving. So we along with Qba restaurant have decided to serve free food to these people.”

Bhargava said that the offer has now been extended to the policemen and NDMC workers in the area keeping in mind proper sanitation facility.

On Sunday, the restaurant distributed over 250 food packets.

“On Monday, NDTA’s Good Samaritan Kitchen in association with our member restaurant QBA distributed biscuits in the morning, followed by 400 lunch packets. We are ready to serve 300-400 dinner packets. We have also stocked 500 bananas to be given daily to the hungry people between the meal hours so that nobody remains starved in and around CP,” Amit Gupta, executive member of NDTA, said.

The traders’ body has stocked ration to support restaurant in its cause and Bhargava claimed that if needed, the traders will pitch in with financial support also.

–IANS

rag/arm