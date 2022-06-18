With days to go for the ban on single use plastic (SUP), the Centre on Saturday said it has issued directions to e-commerce companies regarding phasing out identified items.

The government has also sought to allay fears of the MSME sector.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has announced to ban all SUP from July 1. The list identifies 14 prominent items used widely across India. These include plastic wrappings that are mostly used by e-commerce companies for packaging.

“With an aim to manage the demand side, directions have been issued to e-commerce companies, leading single use plastic sellers/users, and plastic raw material manufacturers with respect to phasing out of identified single use plastic items,” said an official from the Ministry.

The preparations for the ban are taking place on “war footing” with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) leading the war on SUP.

Earlier in May, the MSME sector had registered its resentment and asked the MoEF&CC to delay the ban. It also expressed apprehension of job loss, closure of swab manufacturing in India, and increased reliance on import jeopardising health sector MSMEs.

The CPCB said, to support the MSMEs, it will, in association with Central Institute of Petrochemicals and Technology (CIPET), organise workshops for MSMEs across the country for transition to alternatives to SUP.

“Three such workshops have been held at Ranchi, Guwahati & Madurai. Development of alternatives to petro-based plastics is also being pursued in collaboration leading technical institutions such as IISc and CIPET,” the CPCB officials said.

