The time limit for redressal of the grievances received on Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) has been reduced from 45 days to 30 days.

“This decision is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on effective implementation of public grievance redressal mechanism with disposal of grievance within minimum possible time, but with maximum possible satisfaction of the complainant,” Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

He said that the latest order mandates that the “grievances received on CPGRAMS shall be resolved promptly as soon as they are received but within a maximum period of 30 days and in case the redress is not possible within the prescribed time-frame due to the circumstances such as sub-judice matters/policy issues etc, an interim/appropriate reply shall be given to the citizen”.

The minister said that an office memorandum issued by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievance (DARPG) also states that a complaint received from a citizen will not be closed until an appeal filed against it is disposed of.

Last year, the DARPG had reduced the maximum time limit to 45 days from 60 days to resolve public grievances.

In its latest order, the DARPG has asked all departments to appoint nodal grievance resolution officers and to empower them adequately to resolve public complaints. “They may appoint as many grievance resolution officers (GROs) as deemed necessary based on the number of public grievances received under the overall supervision of the nodal GRO.

“The public grievances have increased from 2 lakh in 2014 to more than 22 lakhs at present with more than 95 per cent disposal of cases. The main Mantra of the Modi government is to reach out to the last man in the last queue with all the benefits of the welfare schemes,” Singh said.

20220731-231004