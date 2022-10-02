INDIA

CPI leadership faces criticism at party’s Kerala committee meet

Delegates at the CPI’s Kerala state committee meeting here on Sunday mounted a scathing attack on the party’s national leadership.

According to information available, delegates from Malappuram district made the hard-hitting attack. A delegate said: “Let the party’s national leadership plan some ways to increase the vote percentage to at least half a per cent and then speak about alternative government and all.”

The CPI state leadership had cold-shouldered its national General Secretary, D. Raja as he was not even invited to speak at the party public meet, held on Friday, as part of the state conference. Media had extensively reported on Raja sitting alone at the government guest house while the public function was inaugurated by state Secretary, Kanam Rajendran.

In the delegates meet, there were scathing attacks against state Agriculture Minister, P. Prasad, and Animal Husbandry Minister, J. Chinchurani, who represent the CPI in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

Meanwhile, delegates from Thiruvanthapuram and Kozhikode districts came down heavily against Rajendran, and said that the CPI was playing second fiddle to the CPI-M and Vijayan. The delegates cited the late Veliyam Bhargavan and late C.K. Chandrappan, who as state Secretaries had taken tough stands against the CPI-M in the Left Front.

The CPI state conference will conclude on Monday and it has to be seen whether there will be an election for the post of the state Secretary. Generally, the post is filled through a unanimous selection but with stiff opposition coming up from veteran leaders C. Divakaran and K.E. Ismail against Rajendran, there is a possibility of an election.

