CPI-M backed newspaper practises ‘yellow journalism’: Congress

Keralas Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Monday said that the CPI-M backed newspaper ‘Deshabhimani’ practises ‘yellow journalism’.

The Congress leader said that the newspaper publishes baseless reports about him, especially about the allegations which have been cleared in the past as well.

“The newspaper has written about the alleged collection of money from abroad for building homes after the 2018 floods. These allegations were already cleared by the Vigilance department,” Satheesan said.

He said that then the single and division bench court also cleared him of these allegations.

“A probe by the Speaker of the Assembly just before the 2021 assembly polls also cleared me from these allegations. However, Deshabhimani continues its false reporting regarding me,” Kerala’s Leader of the Opposition said.

While Satheesan keeps highlighting the cases regarding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Deshabhimani newspaper has been attacking and reporting against Satheesan.

He said that one of the reasons why Deshabhimani is against him is because they have realised that he is doing some research in the manner in which they are trying to increase the circulation of their party organ.

“Deshabhimani has now started to practise yellow journalism. It is not a newspaper but a yellow paper,” said Satheesan.

He said that Deshabhimani has written that he has gone abroad 81 times. “If these allegations are proved, then I will quit as a legislator,” Satheesan said.

The Leader of the Opposition said that he is ready to hand over his passport to Chief Minister Vijayan or to anyone to have a look at his foreign visits.

