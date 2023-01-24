Eyebrows were raised in Kerala on Tuesday after both the ruling CPI-M and opposition Congress organised screening of BBC’s controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BBC documentary was screened on numerous campuses across the state, with the student wing of the BJP staging protests at some places, where police had to be called to ensure that things did not go out of hand.

However, Anil K. Antony, son of former Defence Minister A.K. Antony, took a different position on the matter.

“Despite large differences with the BJP, I think the views of BBC, a state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, are setting a dangerous precedence. It will undermine our sovereignty,” Antony Jr tweeted.

Anil Antony heads the IT wing of the state Congress and is believed to have backed Shashi Tharoor when he unsuccessfully contested against Mallikarjun Kharge for the Congress President’s post.

