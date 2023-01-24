INDIA

CPI-M, Cong hold screening of controversial BBC docu on Modi in Kerala; Antony’s son differs

NewsWire
0
0

Eyebrows were raised in Kerala on Tuesday after both the ruling CPI-M and opposition Congress organised screening of BBC’s controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BBC documentary was screened on numerous campuses across the state, with the student wing of the BJP staging protests at some places, where police had to be called to ensure that things did not go out of hand.

However, Anil K. Antony, son of former Defence Minister A.K. Antony, took a different position on the matter.

“Despite large differences with the BJP, I think the views of BBC, a state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, are setting a dangerous precedence. It will undermine our sovereignty,” Antony Jr tweeted.

Anil Antony heads the IT wing of the state Congress and is believed to have backed Shashi Tharoor when he unsuccessfully contested against Mallikarjun Kharge for the Congress President’s post.

20230124-170801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA arrests IPS officer for leaking secret documents to the LeT

    35% Indian SMBs plan to be in Cloud in next 2-3...

    Cong charges BJP of ‘Talibanizing’ India in veil of nationalism (Ld)

    Minor girl gang-raped in Tiruchi, 3 held