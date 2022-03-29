The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday congratulated the working class for the successful 48-hour general strike held on March 28 and 29 in the country. Millions of workers responded to the call given by 10 Central Trade Unions and various sectoral federations, the official statement on Tuesday said.

According to reports, there was a total shutdown in Kerala and the strike had a huge impact in major industrial centres in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam and Tripura.

Insurance and banking services saw total participation in the strike. Large number of workers in key sectors like transport, electricity, state government and central government employees, scheme workers also participated in the strike.

The success of the strike reflects the growing anger against the BJP government’s policies of monetisation of national assets, privatisation of public sector units, four labour codes and price rise, the statement said. The strike call was actively supported by various Kisan organisations, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and agricultural workers’ organisations.

The CPI-M condemns the high-handedness of police in certain states. The government should heed to the workers’ demands instead of resorting to repression. This general strike should be a warning to the government not to pursue anti-working class policies, the Party said.

