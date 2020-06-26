CPI-M goes online to reach out to party workers in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, June 26 (IANS) The CPI-M in Kerala seems to have finally realised that the proliferation of information technology will benefit all, and starting Saturday, the weekly study class for its cadres will be held online.

This was announced on the CPI-M Facebook page which said that from Saturday, online classes would commence with politburo member S. Ramachandran Pillai delivering a lecture on the relevance of Marxism today.

“In the first round, there will be eight classes to be held every Saturday from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.,” said the Facebook post.

The CPI-M in Kerala has 2,093 local committees and a message has been sent to all its cadres to ‘like’ the Facebook page of the party.

In the wake of the COvid-19 outbreak, the party was founding it difficult to reach out to its cadres, as all sorts of public gatherings were banned.

Against this backdrop, it first held its politburo meeting online and then held its state committee meeting online where more than 80 members took part.

And now the party is looking to take its virtual endeavour to the grass-roots level, as it wishes to galvanise the cadres ahead of the crucial local body polls to be held in October.

The local body polls is considered as the semifinal ahead of the grand Assembly elections scheduled in May 2021, where the Pinarayi Vijayan government is aiming to create history by becoming the first government to retain power by winning two successive elections.

