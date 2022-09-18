The ruling CPI-M Kozhikode district secretary, P . Mohan on Sunday said that some police officers of Kozhikode, who are investigating the case against the CPI-M youth wing, DYFI state council member Arun and others, were going beyond limits.

The DYFI state council members were allegedly involved in brutally assaulting the security officers of the Kozhikode Government Medical College.

Mohan said that these police officers were going against the policy of the government and that the issue would be brought to the notice of the government. The vitriolic attack by the CPI-M district secretary against the Kerala Police was seen as a veiled attack against the state home department headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Meanwhile, the BJP has come out strongly against the CPI-M district secretary and other CPI-M leaders intimidating the Kozhikode city police, including the commissioner. The party state president K. Surendran said that this was a move to topple the investigation against the youth leaders. He called upon the police to register the Goonda Act against the CPI-M youth leaders.

The police had drawn flak after the accused in the assault case were not arrested and after the Kozhikode Chief Judicial magistrate court rejected the anticipatory bail application of the accused, they voluntarily surrendered before the police.

The association of security workers conducted protest marches in the district and had a sit-in dharna before the district collectorate stating that the police were hands in glove with the accused and that political masters prevented the arrest of the CPI-M youth wing leaders.

The incident occurred on August 31 and the police slapped IPC Section 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servants from his /her duties)against the accused. The accused were also slapped with non-bailable charges for offences under the Kerala Health Care service persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to property) Act against the accused. Other charges, including assault, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and an unlawful assembly was also slapped on the accused.

20220918-144402