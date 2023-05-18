INDIA

CPI-M, Left women’s bodies stage protest in Tripura seeking action against WFI chief

NewsWire
0
0

Scores of CPI-M workers took out a protest rally in Agartala on Thursday to express their solidarity with a group of wrestlers, who are sitting on a dharna at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital for the past 26 days seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they have accused of sexual harassment.

The CPI-M, led by former minister and senior Left leader Pabitra Kar and Samar Chakraborty, demanded the arrest of the WFI chief.

Earlier in the day, the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) organised a mass signature campaign with the same demand in which people from various walks of life took part.

A letter signed by scores of people will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the district magistrates expressing solidarity for the wrestlers and seeking punishment for Singh.

AIDWA’s signature campaign against the WFI chief is part of four national women’s organisations’ nationwide campaigns. The other three women’s bodies are National Federation of Indian Women, Coordination POW-PMS-IJM All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan, and the All India Agragami Mahila Sanghatan.

Top grapplers of the country have been protesting in New Delhi for the past 26 days, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against the WFI President.

The protesters also demanded stern action against those involved in two recent gang-rape incidents in Tripura, including that of a college student in Agartala.

20230518-233604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vinit Kakar makes music video debut with ‘Jogan’

    Power employees call off strike after UP govt’s assurance

    Crackdown on street crime in Delhi: Snatchers, robbers held

    K’taka HC tells special court to reconsider corruption case against Yediyurappa