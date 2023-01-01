INDIA

CPI-M not against any religion: Kerala state secretary M.V. Govindan

NewsWire
0
0

CPI-M Kerala state secretary, M.V. Govindan has said that the party is not against any religion and it does not interfere in the affairs of any religion.

The CPI-M leader was speaking to media persons after interacting with a group of Muslim leaders.

The CPI-M in Kerala is organisning an outreach programme in which senior leaders of the party will meet religious leaders, community elders, and other respected persons in the society to explain the position of the party on various issues in the state and at the national level.

M.V. Govidan also said that the state government led by the CPI-M does not have any programmes or policies to change the present system of education.

The state government had drawn flak from Muslim bodies after reports emerged that the government is promoting gender-neutral reforms, allowing boys and girls to sit in a classrom in a mixed manner on benches.

Several Muslim organisations had come out against the government in this matter and the state education minister had to withdraw from the statement immediately.

The CPI-M state secretary also said that the party is for protecting the rights of religious beliefs.

M.V. Govindan was accompanied by CPI-M, Thiruvananthapuram district secretary, Anavoor Nagappan and former minister M. Vijayakumar.

20230101-134603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    71 plots from govt land sold; Goa SIT receives plaint

    OTT impact is for industry’s welfare: Actor Ankit Siwach

    Moulded Magic

    T’gana: 50 new super luxury buses of TSRTC flagged off