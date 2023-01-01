CPI-M Kerala state secretary, M.V. Govindan has said that the party is not against any religion and it does not interfere in the affairs of any religion.

The CPI-M leader was speaking to media persons after interacting with a group of Muslim leaders.

The CPI-M in Kerala is organisning an outreach programme in which senior leaders of the party will meet religious leaders, community elders, and other respected persons in the society to explain the position of the party on various issues in the state and at the national level.

M.V. Govidan also said that the state government led by the CPI-M does not have any programmes or policies to change the present system of education.

The state government had drawn flak from Muslim bodies after reports emerged that the government is promoting gender-neutral reforms, allowing boys and girls to sit in a classrom in a mixed manner on benches.

Several Muslim organisations had come out against the government in this matter and the state education minister had to withdraw from the statement immediately.

The CPI-M state secretary also said that the party is for protecting the rights of religious beliefs.

M.V. Govindan was accompanied by CPI-M, Thiruvananthapuram district secretary, Anavoor Nagappan and former minister M. Vijayakumar.

