CPI-M plotted to kill me on six occasions: Congress Kerala chief Sudhakaran

Congress’ Kerala chief K.Sudhakaran on Monday claimed that he narrowly escaped six bids on his life by the CPI-M after assuming the post of Kannur district President in 1992.

His claims come two days after former CPI(M) party organ ‘Deshabhiman’s’ associate editor G.Sakthidharan alleged that a plot was hatched to eliminate the Congress leader.

“The accused managed to escape from the law as all those who plotted to eliminate me hold high positions either in their party or in government,” said Sudhakaran.

On one occasion, the victim of the attack was his elder brother as he was using his car and the CPI(M) thought it was he who was the passenger in the car, he claimed.

On another occasion a CPI(M) worker alerted his office saying that he should not visit his former close aide’s new residence. “To confirm if it was true, I sent a close aide of mine and was alarmed to find that en route to the new residence, there were people waiting to pounce on him and his aide called him from there asking me not to go there,” said Sudhakaran.

Most of these incidents were plotted in and around Kannur district, the Congress leader said, adding that since he is a strong believer in God, the CPI(M) will never succeed and he also has the full support of his party workers.

