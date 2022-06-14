Stung by the revelation of Swapna Suresh on the alleged role of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in smuggling of gold and currency, the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala at its meeting held here on Tuesday, decided to take the attack into the opposition camp by approaching the people and explaining to them about it, said a top Left leader.

Speaking to the media, LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan said the Congress has joined hands with forces like the SDPI and the Sangh Parivar to unsettle the development of the state, which is being spearheaded by Vijayan and that’s what these people don’t like.

“The Left government which is in its second term and finished a year has lined up numerous development projects to take Kerala to a new high and that’s unsettling the Congress and want to spoil everything,” said Jayarajan.

The LDF meet he said has decided to hold massive rallies in all the 14 districts and it would be held over 8 days starting from June 21 and would continue till July 3.

“We will explain to the people what has happened on how the Congress and its associates are creating a mafia raj in the state,” said Jayarajan.

