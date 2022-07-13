In a rare gesture, the CPI-M and the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on the Congress leaders in Tripura and demanded punishment for the accused “BJP workers”.

AICC Secretary Szarita Laitphlang and Tripura Congress leader Ashis Kumar Saha were attacked allegedly by the “BJP workers” at Bishramganj in western Tripura on Tuesday afternoon.

Though both the Congress leaders remained unhurt, their vehicles were damaged.

Claiming that the broad daylight attack was perpetrated in front of the police officers and security personnel, the Congress leaders filed an FIR with the police naming the attackers, but none was arrested so far.

While Congress announced launching state-wide agitations against the frequent attacks on the opposition party, the CPI-M and the Trinamool Congress in an unusual gesture separately condemned the attack.

The AICC Secretary and Saha on Wednesday went to south Tripura district headquarters Belonia to attend organisational events. They told the media that the Congress has been organising agitations against the series of attacks by the “BJP workers” across the state and in the current phase the stirs would continue till July 17.

Szarita Laitphlang in a letter to the Director General of Police V.S Yadav, explaining many attacks on the Congress workers and leaders, requested him to take legal action against the attackers.

Referring to the June 26 attack on the state Congress headquarters, she demanded adequate security to the party offices and leaders to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

The BJP, responding to this, said their workers were also attacked by the opposition party workers and an FIR was also registered with the police accordingly.

“Our Chief Minister Manik Saha has already announced that the police and the administration would not tolerate any attempt to disturb the peace and the democratic environment. The government is determined to maintain peace and democratic atmosphere in the state. Police would take appropriate legal action against the attackers,” BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty told the media.

