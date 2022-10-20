INDIA

CPI-M veteran Achuthanandan turns 99

NewsWire
0
0

The last of the living legends of the CPI-M- V.S.Achuthanandan who was one of the 34 Communist Party of India members who walked out in 1964 to form the CPI-M, turned 99 on Thursday.

Achuthanandan, popularly known as VS to all, for the past three years has been out of public glare and is living restfully with his children in the state capital city.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, visiting him has been strictly restricted by his family members.

Prior to that, the media was allowed a brief entry to where he lives and the customary birthday celebrations by cutting the cake was the presence of his family members.

His close aide and one who was moulded by him, G.Sudhakaran, a former State Minister who also hails from Alappuzha district said there will never be another VS in the political spectrum as such is his contribution to the Communist movement and he is a living legend and the last one from his genre.

20221020-093404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Battle for UP: BJP MP booked or poll code violation

    Sale of government lands in Telangana kicks up row

    Six injured after speeding car run them over in Bihar

    Main accused in Aligarh hooch tragedy held