INDIA

CPI-M will not form govt in India in 500 years: Assam CM

NewsWire
0
0

BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that in the next 500 years, there will be no CPI-M government in India.

Sarma, who is the convener of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), while addressing three elections rallies in Tripura, said that without donation, not a sinle government service could be availed by the people of the state during the CPI-M regime.

“CPI-M remained in power in Tripura as it got underground support from the Congress, otherwise the Left party would have been voted out of power 10 years back,” Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister said that the BJP will not allow dividing Tripura and urged people not to waste their votes by supporting the Tipra Motha Party (TMP).

The TMP led by former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman has been demanding to elevate the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council areas by granting ‘Greater Tipraland State’ or a separate state status under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution.

Deb Barman, in the presence Sarma, had held inconclusive meetings in Delhi recently with Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the separate state demand. After the meeings, the tribal leader unilaterally announced to contest the February 16 Assembly election without forming any alliance, and accordingly fielded 42 candidates to contest the elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly.

The Assam Chief Minister said that if the people vote for the TMP candidates, there would be no development in Tripura.

He said the Tipra Motha can at best win two to three seats, which will not be enough to form government in Tripura.

Tripura would have witnessed massive development during the last five years had there been no pandemic, which slowed down the welfare activities, Sarma said.

The Assam CM also predicted that the CPI-M-Congress alliance will draw a blank in the upcoming elections.

20230203-232601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sikkim govt bans use of glue traps for rodent control

    Zomato allots shares worth Rs 200 cr to staff at Re...

    Credit features its first ever international brands festival

    Bihar official files FIR against clerk for extortion