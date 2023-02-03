BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that in the next 500 years, there will be no CPI-M government in India.

Sarma, who is the convener of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), while addressing three elections rallies in Tripura, said that without donation, not a sinle government service could be availed by the people of the state during the CPI-M regime.

“CPI-M remained in power in Tripura as it got underground support from the Congress, otherwise the Left party would have been voted out of power 10 years back,” Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister said that the BJP will not allow dividing Tripura and urged people not to waste their votes by supporting the Tipra Motha Party (TMP).

The TMP led by former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman has been demanding to elevate the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council areas by granting ‘Greater Tipraland State’ or a separate state status under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution.

Deb Barman, in the presence Sarma, had held inconclusive meetings in Delhi recently with Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the separate state demand. After the meeings, the tribal leader unilaterally announced to contest the February 16 Assembly election without forming any alliance, and accordingly fielded 42 candidates to contest the elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly.

The Assam Chief Minister said that if the people vote for the TMP candidates, there would be no development in Tripura.

He said the Tipra Motha can at best win two to three seats, which will not be enough to form government in Tripura.

Tripura would have witnessed massive development during the last five years had there been no pandemic, which slowed down the welfare activities, Sarma said.

The Assam CM also predicted that the CPI-M-Congress alliance will draw a blank in the upcoming elections.

