The 23rd party Congress of the CPI-M will be held at Kerala’s Kannur in April 2022, the party’s Central Committee decided on Sunday.

However, the exact dates for the Congress, the highest meeting of the Communist Party of India-Marxist are yet to be decided. This is the fourth time that it is being held in Kerala, the sole state ruled by the party.

The party meet will deliberate upon the policies to be adopted by the CPI-M in international, national and state politics. Ahead of it, the party will commence its branch committee, local committee, area committee, and district committee meetings in September and October.

Party Politburo member and former General Secretary Prakash Karat told media persons that the party congress would be held based on the Covid-19 situation during the period.

–IANS

aal/vd