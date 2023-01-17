The CPI-M’s Tamil Nadu unit extended a warm welcome to Aleida ‘Che’ Guvera, daughter of the iconic communist revolutionary at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

Aleida is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and had arrived in Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram where she attended several public programmes including the national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA).

The daughter of the Cuban revolutionary was accorded a warm welcome at the Chennai airport by the CPI-M Tamil Nadu state Secretary, G. Balakrishnan and senior leader, G. Ramakrishnan.

She will be attending a party programme on Tuesday and a public programme on Wednesday. The public programme will be attended by DMK Deputy Secretary and MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and VCK founder leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan.

Aleida’s daughter Estefania Guevera is also accompanying her.

