INDIA

CPI-M’s Tamil Nadu unit extends warm welcome to Che Guvera’s daughter

NewsWire
0
0

The CPI-M’s Tamil Nadu unit extended a warm welcome to Aleida ‘Che’ Guvera, daughter of the iconic communist revolutionary at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

Aleida is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and had arrived in Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram where she attended several public programmes including the national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA).

The daughter of the Cuban revolutionary was accorded a warm welcome at the Chennai airport by the CPI-M Tamil Nadu state Secretary, G. Balakrishnan and senior leader, G. Ramakrishnan.

She will be attending a party programme on Tuesday and a public programme on Wednesday. The public programme will be attended by DMK Deputy Secretary and MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and VCK founder leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan.

Aleida’s daughter Estefania Guevera is also accompanying her.

20230117-161007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan hit the style mark

    Scindia gets new address in Bhopal, becomes neighbour of Digvijaya Singh

    ‘You lose Peshawar, You lose Pakistan’: Imran Khan gets a warning

    Trinamool’s decision to abstain from voting disappointing: Margaret Alva