INDIA

CPI party Congress: Kerala unit calls for open alliance with Cong in 2024 polls

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala unit of CPI has called for an open alliance with the Congress at the national level during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Kerala delegation was speaking at the 24th All India Congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Vijayawada.

The delegates from the Kerala unit, including Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and the editor of the party’s mouthpiece ‘Janayugam’, Rajaji Mathew Thomas, called for an alliance with the Congress at the national level during the 2024 Lok sabha elections.

Stating that the alliance must take place much before the elections are announced, the delegates said that alliances with regional parties must also be stitched up ahead of the polls.

Thomas said a credible alternative to the BJP can be formed only through such measures. The CPI leaders also said that there should be open alliances and not hide-and-seek games which the CPI-M was playing.

Meanwhile, the organisational report of the party has pointed to the low presence of youth in the CPI.

The CPI is also taking steps to enforce strict measures on the upper-age limit for party office-bearers, pitching for 75 as the cut-off age.

20221016-194603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chandrayaan-3 scheduled for launch in August 2022, Lok Sabha told

    RS MP Naseer Hussain performs ‘asthi visarjan’ of ex-DU prof

    Specially abled AIIMS staff helping patients in testing times

    CM announces launch of ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ Meet in B’luru