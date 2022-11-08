The Communist Party of India (CPI) has decided to organise protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana on November 12 over the Centre not fulfilling the commitments made to the state.

CPI state Secretary K. Sambasiva Rao said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister has no right to enter Telangana as he fulfilled not a single commitment made to the state at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

He told reporters that during the last eight years, the Modi government took no step on the commitments made to Telangana. He said the PM should clarify what it has done for the state in these eight years.

Rao pointed out that the Centre has done nothing to set up the Bayyaram steel plant, Kazipet railway coach factory, a tribal university and a central university.

Modi is visiting Telangana on November 12 to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd to the nation.

According to BJP’s Telangana unit leaders, he will also address a public meeting at Ramagundam.

The CPI leader slammed the Modi government over privatization of public sector units. He said the CPI would strongly resist the Centre’s move to privatise Singareni Collieries Company.

He said his party would organise protests in Singareni from November 10 to oppose privatisation.

CPI-M state Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram has already called up people to stage protests during Modi’s visit to Telangana.

He said activists of his party, along with the TRS and the CPI workers, would soon lay siege to the Raj Bhavan in protest against the policies of the Modi government.

