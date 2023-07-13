Days after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s close aide K.V. Thomas met Metroman E. Sreedharan regarding an alternative to the controversial SilverLine project, the state Congress on Thursday accused the ruling CPI(M) of entering into a tacit understanding with the BJP ahead of the 2024 polls.

The speed at which things are moving clearly indicate that there is a secret understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M), senior Congress leader K.Muraleedharan asserted.

“We heard about the meeting between Thomas and Sreedharan and then saw state BJP president K.Surendran dashing to meet Sreedharan. Now, we hear that a new proposal has also been submitted. This speed clearly indicates that in the name of a new proposal bridges are being built for a tacit understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M), as the Lok Sabha elections is nearing,” said Muraleedharan.

According to sources, on Thursday, Sreedharan will meet Vijayan to discuss the revised proposal.

Notably, Vijayan and the CPI(M) came under flak all across Kerala when he was adamant to go forward with the Silverline ( K-Rail) project. On a few occasions even the Centre pointed out that the project is not viable and feasible.

The Chief Minister then decided to rope in Thomas. Now all eyes are on the outcome of the proposed meeting between Vijayan and Sreedharan even as the Congress and the anti K- Rail Committee are eagerly waiting to learn about the new proposal.

