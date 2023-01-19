INDIA

CPI(M) MP writes to Railway Minister, expresses concern over giving away land in possession of Railways in Kannur

NewsWire
0
0

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, V. Sivadasan wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressing concern regarding the issue of alienation of land owned by Railways in Kannur.

Sivadasan in a letter to the Union Railway Minister said, “I would like to invite your attention towards the serious issue of alienation of land owned by Railways in Kannur. It has been reported that more than 7 acre of land around Kannur Railway Station has been handed over to a private agency through the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA).”

“As the land for projects, including new platform is limited, this move will result in the railway development in Kannur being blocked,” he claimed in the letter.

The CPI(M) leader claims that with the completion of the land transfer, development projects that were expected to come up at Kannur railway station, including the construction of new platforms, will now become more difficult.

Due to unavailability of space, the railway will also hamper the parking facilities for

more vehicles at both the entrances of the railway station. There is also a serious concern that the railway land transfer will hinder urban road development, Sivadasan added.

He said that he has demanded the Union Railway Minister Vaishnaw to take immediate steps in this regard.

20230120-013204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 prisoners escape from Rajasthan’s Nokha jail

    ‘Drop everything against him’: SC to Patna HC on judge who...

    Cabinet approves amendments to National Policy on Biofuels-2018

    We will see: SC on plea challenging Rakesh Asthana’s appointment