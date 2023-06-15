INDIA

CPI(M) shunts out 4 youth activists for dealing in cryptocurrency trade

The CPI(M) in Kerala has shunted out its four youth wing activists in its stronghold, Kannur, for dealing in cryptocurrency.

The youth leaders — Akhil, Xavier, Ramesh and Sukesh — hail from Kannur and hold lower level posts in the party in their area.

A local level leader of the Kerala Congress (M), an ally of the CPI(M) had approached the party secretary M.V. Govindan with a complaint that the four youths were engaged in crypto currency trade.

The local leader suspected that these were behind an accident involving his son after a difference of opinion cropped up. The leader feared that they wanted to eliminate his son.

After receiving the complaint, Govindan ordered an internal party probe. After receiving the report, the four youth leaders were booted out of the party.

