INDIA

CPI(M) to conduct protest marches across TN against Union Budget

NewsWire
The CPI(M) will be conducting protest marches across Tamil Nadu on February 27 and 28 against the Union budget.

The state meeting of the party has decided to hold protests against the Union budget and to create awareness among the people of the state on the draconian measures that will be affecting them in the days to come.

It has also decided to conduct corner meetings in all areas of the state to make the public aware of the Union budget. The party will be conducting street corner meetings in April also.

Notbaly, the CPI(M) is a coalition partner of the DMK-led front in the general elections and in the 2021 Assembly elections. With political parties gearing up for the 2024 general elections, the CPI(M) has gone one step ahead to be in the fray by conducting protest marches against the Union budget.

Though it is not a major power in Tamil Nadu, the party has strength in the trade unions pockets like Coimbatore, Tiruchi, and Madurai. It is trying to piggyback on the DMK to make itself relevant in the political power games of Tamil Nadu.

20230222-143405

