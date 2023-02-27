Kerala BJP president K. Surendran on Monday slammed the CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said that the state CPI(M) secretary M.V. Govindan who had recently concluded a statewide yatra and Vijayan filled fuel from fuel-filling stations in Mahe district of Puducherry.

Surendran added: “It’s nice to see that the vehicles accompanying the state CPI-M secretary, M.V. Govindan, who had commenced a statewide yatra from Kasargode to the state capital Thiruvanathapuram on February 20, took time off to reach parts of Mahe district in Puducherry that lies between Thalassery and Badagara. Govindan ensured that all their party vehicles filled fuel from several fuel-filling stations in the Mahe area.”

“There are huge savings in the cost of fuel and that’s the difference when the Centre rules as compared to the Vijayan rule here. All the vehicles accompanying Govindan saw to it they filled in fuel and mind you, even Vijayan and his convoy also did the same,” the BJP leader said.

The ruling CPI(M) and the Opposition BJP have been at loggerheads ever since Kerala Finance Minister K.N.Balagopal presented the state budget in the Assembly when he levied Rs two on fuel products.

Both the Congress-led UDF and the BJP are up in arms against the fuel hike in Kerala and the Chief Minister’s security has been increased and he moves around in a huge convoy of vehicles, when he steps out on the road.

