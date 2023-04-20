INDIA

CPI(Maoists) call for 48-hr Bihar-Jharkhand bandh

NewsWire
0
0

Enraged over the killing of five of its operatives in an encounter, Naxal group CPI(Maoists) has called for a 48-hour bandh in the Naxal dominated areas of Bihar and Jharkhand starting Thursday.

The organisation claimed that the encounter took place in Chatra district on April 3 was “fake”. In the encounter five Maoists — Gautam Paswan, Amar Kumar, Nanu, Sanjit Kumar and Ajit Kumar — were gunned down by the security forces.

They accused the security forces of hatching a conspiracy against the operatives and killing them.

In view of the development, several districts like Gaya, Aurangabad, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Nawada, Jahanabad, Arwal, Rohtas, Kaimur and other districts have been put on high alert.

The Naxal groups have threatened villagers with dire consequences if the bandh is not followed.

Manoj Ram, the SDPO of Naxal dominant Imamganj district said: “We are keeping an eye on Naxal groups and have asked the villagers to stay alert. We are following the instructions of senior officials and coordinating with Paramilitary forces.”

Earlier, Naxal groups had called for a bandh on April 14 and 15.

20230420-142403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actress Ramya Pandian is fascinated with shooting

    Meet the lawyer who attends virtual hearings even at the age...

    How will Delhi get a Mayor if AAP does not heed...

    Assam: Criminal killed in police encounter