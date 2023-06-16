INDIA

CPI(M)’s black money parked in Uralungal Society: Congress

NewsWire
0
0

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V.D.Satheesan on Friday alleged that the money raised by the CPI(M) through “corruption” is finding its way into the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS).

ULCCS is one of the oldest labour cooperatives in India owned and managed by workers and headquartered in Kozhikode.

All civil, construction and such works are now awarded to ULCCS without tender.

“ULCCS has now become the place where all the money that the CPI(M) raises through corruption is parked and all the profits from these ventures arrive at the door steps of Chief Minister Vijayan’s house,” said Satheesan.

ULCCS is today a very big player in the infrastructure sector as it is the agency which builds roads, government buildings and bridges as being a Cooperative society, according to Satheesan is able to get works and at times they get it without even submitting tenders.

20230616-151204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I will hang myself if allegations proved: Brij Bhushan

    Traffic snarls on Delhi roads for third consecutive day

    Curfew clamped in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh; internet suspended

    Mamata Banerjee breaking all records of corruption: Anurag Thakur