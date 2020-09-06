CPL 2020: Holder, Santner trump Russell onslaught as Tridents beat Tallawahs

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago) Sep 6 (IANS) A typical Andre Russell onslaught in the first innings was trumped by Jason Holder, and later Mitchell Santner, as the Barbados Tridents captain led his side to a seven-wicket win over Jamaica Tallawahs. Russell creamed 54 off 28 balls to propel the Tallawahs to 161/4 while Holder’s 69 off 42 proved to be crucial to the Tridents comfortably chasing down the target with nearly two overs to spare.

The Tallawahs got off to a strong start to their defence with Pahane Thomas cleaning up Tridents opener Johnson Charles with the first legitimate delivery of the innings. Charles’s replacement Shamarh Brooks was dismissed in the very next over. However, Holder then struck up a 90-run stand with Jonathan Carter. Carter acted as an anchor to the chase and carried his bat with his slow 42 off 44 balls balanced by Holder and later Santner teeing off at the other end.

Holder was eventually dismissed in the 13th over by Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane but then Santner came in and continued where his captain had left off. The New Zealand all rounder smashed 35 off 21 as the Tridents cruised to victory.

Earlier, Russell got going in the death overs to take the Tallawahs to their highest score of the season. Opener Jermaine Blackwood anchored the innings before that, scoring 74 off 59 balls. He was dismissed in the 17th over by Holder.

Brief scores: JT 161/4 (Jermaine Blackwood 74, Andre Russell 54; Joshua Bishop 1/30) vs BT 165/3 (Jason Holder 69, Jonathan Carter 42; Sandeep Lamichhane 1/26)

–IANS

