Dwayne Bravo, former West Indies and Chennai Super Kings fast-bowling all-rounder, has been traded back to Trinbago Knight Riders after two seasons with St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, ahead of 2023 season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“Well, the wait is over. It’s official. Home is home, and I’m very happy to be back at TKR. Venky sir always said even after I had left, that the door will always be open for me to come back to Knight Riders. Trinidad & Tobago has the best cricketing vibes in the Caribbean, and the most passionate fans who are accustomed to seeing their team win,” said Bravo in an official statement.

Bravo, who represented the Trinidad & Tobago franchise from the inception of the Caribbean Premier League in 2013 until 2020, has been a part of each of the four championship-winning seasons for TKR — 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Last year, the franchise, also the most successful team in the competition, finished at the bottom of the points table.

“My best friend (Kieron Pollard) is the captain, so hopefully I can bring to the table what I can, and help him in whatever way possible to lift the trophy. I just want to see the Red, black and white flying high and dominating in the CPL,” added Bravo, who is currently the bowling coach of CSK in IPL 2023.

Bravo is the second most-capped T20 player in the world (558 matches), only behind his good friend and TKR captain Kieron Pollard (625 matches). He is the highest wicket taker in the history of CPL, with 124 scalps in 97 matches and has also racked up 1146 runs with the bat so far.

“Very exciting times. The champion DJ Bravo is coming back to his home franchise TKR. Our relationship and our friendship is second to none and this is a very good opportunity for us both to represent TKR together once again, in the upcoming season. We are very happy to have him back in red and black,” said Pollard.

Earlier, Phil Simmons was announced the head coach of TKR. He replaces Abhishek Nayar, the current Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach, in the role.

Simmons, who played for West Indies from 1987 to 1999 as an opening batter and medium-pacer, represented the side in three World Cups.

After his retirement from playing, Simmons had two stints as head coach of the West Indies (20152016 and 20192022), along with coaching roles for Zimbabwe (20042005), Ireland (20072015), and Afghanistan (20172019) and won CPL once with Barbados Royals, apart from being Dubai Capitals head coach in inaugural season of ILT20.

“As captain, I’m very excited to have coach Phil with us. We have a great chemistry working together as a pair. We’ve done it in the international scene, and it’s great that we are getting the opportunity to work for TKR. Hopefully, this combination will bring smiles and some exciting results back to TKR,” said Pollard, who is currently the batting coach of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

Trinbago Knight Riders will play their first match of CPL 2023 against St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St. Lucia on August 19.

