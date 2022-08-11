The intolerance of the social media fans of the CPM, asking for a boycott of the new film of popular actor Kunchacko Boban – ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’, surfaced on Thursday, the day of film release.

The main reason is because it targets P.A. Mohammed Riyas- the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and young State Minister for Public Works.

The film opened on Thursday in the state and elsewhere.

The film has reference to the bad condition of roads in the state, which has been a hugely discussed topic not just in the social circles, even the judiciary has come down heavily on the condition of road, which are full of potholes. A war of words recently broke out between Riyas and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

And what irked the social media fans most is a poster of the film that has become the cynosure of all eyes which says “even though there are holes enroute to the cinema halls where this film is being screened, please do come and watch,” and the Left cyber fans has gone berserk over this.

Satheesan reacted by saying what’s to be noted is this cyber attack is being done by those who speak from the rooftops about freedom of expression and see what’s the noise such people now make, as they just cannot take criticism.

“Now that this controversy has surfaced, one thing is sure, more people will come and see the film,” said Satheesan.

Bobban, who has a huge pedigree in the industry, is the son of legendary film personality Kunchacko whose film studio ‘Udaya’ at Alappuzha during yesteryears gave a huge impetus to the then Malayalam film industry.

Reacting to the present impasse, Bobban said the film just tells a social tale and is not against any particular party or political front.

“The truth is being discussed on potholes and the film discusses a few issues which the state has been facing for long and is being said in a humorous manner and that’s all,” said the 45-year-old Bobban, who has been in the industry for over two decades and acted in around 90 films.

When asked about it, Riyas said after all this is a film poster and things need be seen in that perspective only and nothing else needs to be read into it.

