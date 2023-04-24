INDIA

CPR training programmes by Gujarat BJP set new record, saving lives across the state

NewsWire
0
0

The Gujarat BJP on Monday announced about their role in organising life-saving CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training programmes for over 45,000 party workers across 37 medical colleges in the state. The initiative has set a new record, recognised by the World Book of Records, and has been lauded for its service to the community during emergency situations.

This was organised under the leadership of the state president CR Paatil.

As part of the Health Volunteer Campaign, the training was conducted on April 2, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Day. Over 2,500 doctors and medical professionals joined forces to train BJP workers, ensuring that help can be provided swiftly during cases of sudden cardiac arrest before medical teams arrive on the scene.

On this occasion, CR Paatil on Monday highlighted the Gujarat BJP’s ongoing commitment to providing various services for public benefit during political events. “The party has been involved in numerous activities, including blood donation camps, medical assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic, and consistent support to NGOs.”

The state president emphasised the importance of CPR training in saving lives during emergency situations.

He praised the BJP’s Medical Cell for the successful organisation of the event, making Gujarat the first state in the nation to undertake such a large-scale CPR training initiative.

20230424-180603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI searches 6 Mumbai locations linked to SEBI in Saradha case

    Allow Ukraine-returned medical students to study on here, Stalin urges PM

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SIT recreates crime scene with Ashish Mishra

    NE region has 6 agro-climatic zones to grow variety of crops:...