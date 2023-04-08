INDIA

CR Kesavan, ex-Cong leader and C Rajagopalachari’s great grandson, joins BJP

Former Congress leader and great grandson of India’s last Governor General C. Rajagopalachari, on Saturday joined the BJP.

In the last two days, Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader A. K. Antony, and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, also in the Congress earlier, have joined the saffron party.

Kesavan had quit all the Congress posts in February this year. He was a media panelist of the Congress party in Tamil Nadu.

In his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, “I can no longer in clear conscience say that I concur with what party currently symbolises, stands for nor seeks to propagate. This is exactly why I had declined an organisational responsibility at the national level and refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

Thanking the BJP after his induction into the party, Kesavan said: “I want to thank you for inducting me into the world’s largest political party, the BJP, especially on a day when our Prime Minister is in Tamil Nadu.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s corruption free governance and reform led inclusive development agenda have transformed India from a fragile economy to the fifth largest in the world, he said.

