CRA extends tax payment deadline to September 30

Taxpayers who’ve yet to file taxes will be glad to know that the deadline has been extended until the end of September.

The Canada Revenue Agency says the payment deadline has been moved to September 30 for individuals, corporations and trusts that had various deadlines through the month.

Penalties and interest on owed taxes on a 2019 return will accrue if payments aren’t made by the new deadline.

The Liberals extended the tax payment deadline from the end of April in a bid to keep more money in the economy during the height of COVID-19.

Federal estimates put the short-term price tag on the delay at $55 billion, which the government said will be recouped by the new deadline.

Anyone who doesn’t file their income taxes on time could be cut off from income-tested benefits like the Canada Child Benefit, or have to repay some of the money from those benefits if there’s a large change from the previous tax year’s return.

Low-income seniors who receive the guaranteed income supplement have to file their returns by October 1 to avoid an interruption in benefits.

It is unlikely that there will be any more deadline extensions.