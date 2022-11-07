Pakistani law enforcement agencies have decided to launch a crackdown against PTI leaders and received arrest warrants of several central leaders, a media report said citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that an important session of the law enforcement agencies was held on late Sunday night.

Law enforcement agencies took important decisions regarding the expected closure of different routes.

It has been decided to launch a crackdown against PTI central leaders. The agencies received arrest warrants of PTI central leader Pervez Khattak, Amir Kayani, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Ali Amin Gandapur and Malik Aamir Dogar, the sources said.

In another development, the agencies have decided to form patrolling teams of Rangers, Frontier Corps (FC) and Islamabad police on different routes to Islamabad airport.

It was also decided that the agencies will take immediate action against those who will try to block roads towards Islamabad airport, sources added.

Also on Sundat, PTI chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to resume the Azadi Long March on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Khan said the march will resume from Wazirabad and he will address the long march participants on daily basis from the hospital.

He said Azadi Long March will reach Rawalpindi in 10 to 15 days, where he will physically join the march.

Khan invited the masses to join their protest and break the shackles of fear, ARY News reported.

The PTI chair also welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision of the judicial commission to probe the assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad last week.

20221107-112602