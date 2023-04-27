INDIA

Crackdown on Amritpal was carried out to gain political mileage, alleges SGPC

NewsWire
0
0

The crackdown on pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal and other members of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit was carried out to gain political mileage before the upcoming bypolls in Punjab, alleged Bhagwant Singh Sialka, an advocate and a member of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Sialka accompanied an SGPC team that arrived at Dibrugarh on Thursday with a few of the family members of the detainees lodged in the central jail here.

Speaking to media persons at the airport, Bhagwant Singh Sialka said, “We have come here with the family members of the detainees. Now there are 10 detainees; eight family members of them have arrived.”

When he was asked about the current situation in Punjab, Sialka said, “The situation is good there. The bypolls are coming up in Punjab, and these things were done by the government to get political mileage. Nothing else.”

This is the second time the SGPC team has brought here the relatives of Waris Punjab De outfit members who were lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Sialka mentioned that they would meet the inmates and return to Punjab on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the SGPC is also preparing to challenge the arrests of Amritpal Singh and his associates under the National Security Act (NSA) in the High Court.

“Currently, their case is with the board. Let us see what happens there, and then we shall challenge the order in the High Court,” Sialka added.

20230427-134606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The country’s 30 Best Bars

    Meghalaya govt forms panel to study inter-state border row with Assam

    Popular Tamil comedian R. Mayilsamy passes away at 57

    From Nagpur to Jaipur, demand for upskilling grow in tier 2...