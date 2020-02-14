Cracks emerge among Shaheen Bagh protestors

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Cracks have started to emerge among the Shaheen Bagh protestors with several of them trying to grab the media attention and showcase themselves as leaders.

On Sunday, a large number of activists gathered at Shaheen Bagh and decided to visit Home Minister Amit Shah’s house to take up the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with him. However, they didn’t get the permission to march to his house.

It caused perplexity among agitators. Some protestors tried to lead the flock only to deepen the bewilderment. The women protestors, in particular, were baffled due to all this.

Competition among protestors that who will take the lead, led to exchange of some words among them.

Earlier, it had been decided that only elderly women would talk to DCP R.P. Meena and Additional DCP Kumar Gyanesh.

Sarwari and Bilkis, two of the elderly women, sought permission from the police officers to carry out the march. The DCP told them their plea had been forwarded to the Delhi Police headquarters. They would be allowed to march under security only when the permission was received, the DCP said.

While the women were talking to the police officers, few protestors said there should be a committee to take decision on everything. All this just exposed the developing cracks.

Meanwhile, the protestors are continuing with their peaceful protest at Shaheen Bagh waiting for the Supreme Court verdict on Monday.

–IANS

hindi-rt/pcj