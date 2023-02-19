New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANSlife) Under the auspices of the Ministry of Textiles and DC, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) organised a performance at the 36th International Surajkund Crafts Mela 2023 that celebrated India’s many handloom traditions (Handloom).

The gathering, “My Handloom, My Pride,” took place on February 16, 2023, and featured eight ensembles each from six designers. They included Samant Chauhan, Khanijo, Madhu Jain, Payal Jain, Kora by Anjali Kalia, Divyam Mehta, and Kora. Each one stood out for its unique way of highlighting the richly textured, from all over India, anciently wise fabrics.

Designer Samant Chauhan elevated the Bhagalpuri weave in Tussar silk, while Gaurav Khanijo, used Khadi woven in Bengal, with Kantha embroidery detailing on his modern cuts. Divyam Mehta worked with yarn crafted from agri waste, woven in Bengal. Interestingly, Madhu Jain paid homage to weaves from Orissa, channelling simplicity.

Payal Jain gave the ancient Pekhwa’ weaving technique which has been passed down generations of master weavers, a memorable representation with endearing shapes. On another note, Anjali Kalia’s hand block prints in red, black and olive, highlighted with gota, offset with thread, dori and sequins embroidery, made a play for a melange of hues.

M.D Sinha, IFS, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism and Heritage, government of Haryana and Vice Chairman, Surajkund Mela Authority said, “India’s handloom sector is a symbol of our country’s rich and varied cultural heritage. At Surajkund International Crafts Mela we proudly present handlooms in the most creative and innovative manner, through our collaboration with FDCI. It’s our endeavour to make traditional handlooms into heirlooms.”

“The Ministry of Textiles has always supported such initiatives where handloom is the showstopper. The show celebrates the vivacity of weaves we have in India. Textiles weaving provides employment to more than 31 lakh households all over the country, and sustenance to more than 35 lakh weavers, mostly women. The show is a tribute to their resilience, skills and artisanal prowess. We are delighted to be showcasing at a venue like Surajkund, which is engulfed in traditional crafts, along with the Ministry of Textiles and DC (Handloom),” said Curator of the event, Sunil Sethi, FDCI.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230219-135202