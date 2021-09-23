The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Thursday urged the Centre to create a taskforce to monitor the implementation of the compensation plan offered by Ford India.

FADA President Vinkesh Gulati, along with CEO Saharsh Damani, met Union Heavy Industries Minister M.N. Pandey to give a representation on Ford India matter.

They requested the minister to initiate a formal discussion on the Automobile Dealers’ Protection Act.

“Make sure that Ford India indemnifies dealers from various consumer and civil cases, both under pendency and against any future cases that may arise directly or indirectly out of Ford’s restructuring announcement,” FADA said in its representation to the Minister.

It cited that after General Motors (in 2017), Man Trucks (in 2018), UM Lohia (in 2019), Harley Davidson (in 2020) and multiple fly by night electric vehicle players, Ford India is the 5th biggest exit from Indian markets since 2017.

“While Ford maintains that this is not an exit, the modalities of the so-called restructuring of Indian operations suggest otherwise,” the representation said.

“Ford India is forcing its dealers to first sign Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) latest by September 14, 2021 before any compensation package is worked out. Many Ford dealers have directly or indirectly requested FADA to take up the matter for amicable resolution.”

