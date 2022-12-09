INDIA

‘Creation of separate Kamtapur state a matter of time’

NewsWire
0
0

At a time when parts of northern region of West Bengal are frequently witnessing rail-blockade agitations by Kamtapur State Demand Forum, a joint forum of Kamtapur People’s Party and Kamtapur Progressive Party, a fresh message has come from banned outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation chief Jeevan Singh who has claimed that formation of the separate state on this count is just a matter of time.

In a message sent to the different mediapersons on Friday, Singh has also thanked the Union government for taking positive steps in fulfilling the long standing demand for separate Kamtapur state.

In his message, Singh claimed that Greater Cooch Behar or Kamtapur state became a part of India following a merger- agreement on August 28, 1949.

The Intelligence agencies believe that Singh is hiding somewhere in Myanmar,

He also expressed hopes that the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee too will extend full cooperation on this issue.

However, the Trinamool Congress leadership does not want to extend any sort of importance to such comments from Jeevan Singh.

The state’s Department of North Bengal Development Minister, Udayan Guha claimed that it is easy to send such messages hiding in some jungles in some foreign country.

“But such threats do not mean anything and we are attaching no importance to it,” he said.

Fresh movements in north Bengal over the separate Kamtapur state following a fresh message from underground by Jeevan Singh have gained significance in the backdrop of the elections for the three-tier panchayat system in the state scheduled to be held next year.

Kamtapur state is proposed to be forked out of Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts in West Bengal; and Goalpara, Dhubri, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar districts in Assam; Kishanganj district in Bihar; and Jhapa district in Nepal.

In the past, there had been instances of armed movement over this demand by Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), which came into existence in December 1985.

20221209-212201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha: Engineer arrested in disproportionate assets case

    PM says Bullet train vital for India and Mumbai’s identity

    Modi suggests SHGs to tie up with online firms to sell...

    Indians report unexpected rise in heart attacks, strokes in close network