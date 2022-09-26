BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Credit offtake continues to rise, sees near 9-year high growth: CareEdge

NewsWire
0
2

The credit offtake registered a robust growth of 16.2 per cent year-on-year in the fortnight that ended September 9, nearly the highest growth in the last nine years on the back of sustained retail and improving wholesale credit, according to the CareEdge report.

However, further rate hikes due to elevated inflation and depreciating currency may adversely impact credit growth.

Rising credit demand was due to the improvement in the economic activities, widening credit (16.2 per cent), slower deposit growth (9.5 per cent), the onset of the festival season, liquidity deficit, and elevated inflation is expected to drive deposit rates.

Given the approaching festival season, the credit growth is likely to remain elevated. After a modest credit growth in recent years, the outlook for bank credit offtake is positive due to the economic expansion tracking nominal GDP growth, strong demand for small size (ticket) loans, rise in government & private capital expenditure, commodity prices, higher demand for working capital, increase in capacity utilization ratio, implementation of the PLI scheme, and ECLGS for MSME.

The medium-term prospects look promising with diminished corporate stress and a substantial buffer for provisions. However, inflation remains a key risk. Even as RBI has managed domestic inflation to some extent, global inflation has remained high

despite hawkish policies. This may lead to demand issues globally causing second-order effects in India.

Hence, CareEdge estimates the credit growth to be in the range of 12-13 per cent in FY23, however, rate hikes could adversely impact credit growth.

20220926-150604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zenlayer raises $50M to enhance edge Cloud biz

    Fuel prices cut by 15 paise per litre after a week’s...

    Sensex ends above 49,000; metal stocks touch record highs (Ld)

    Wholesale growth expected to continue for tractors, PVs, 2Ws: Emkay