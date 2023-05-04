BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Credit Suisse asks Reliance Capital administrator not to proceed with resolution till adjudication of claim

Credit Suisse AG has written to the administrator of Reliance Capital, Nageswara Rao Y not to proceed with discussion on the resolution plan till the pendency of their claim being heard by NCLT.

Credit Suisse AG, Mumbai branch is onshore security trustee acting on behalf of the lenders being Credit Suisse AG, Singapore branch, Federal Bank and Far Eastern International Bank.

In a letter through its advocates, Juris Corp, it said that Credit Suisse has filed a claim as the financial creditor of the corporate debtor.

The claim of Rs 659 crore was rejected by the administrator which has been challenged in NCLT which is currently hearing the case.

Citing reports, Juris Corp said that a second round of auction was conducted and IIHL has emerged as the sole bidder in the auction.

Juris Corp said in the letter to the administrator that no discussions on the resolution plan or its finalisation be proceeded with till the adjudication of the client’s claim.

Pending the adjudication of the claim, the approval of the resolution plan will be bad in law leading to the travesty of justice but also be against the intent and objective of the IB code.

Juris Corp said that it is important that the resolution be decided after the decision of the claim rejection.

