‘Creeps’, ‘perverts’: Chinmayi slams trolls for body shaming Nayanthara

Reacting to trolls targeting popular actress Nayanthara’s outfit and body shaming her, Telugu singer Chinamyi Sripaada called them out for their cheap comments, terming those trolling the actress as ‘creeps’ and ‘perverts’.

Nayanthara’s recent appearance for the preview of her latest movie ‘Connect’ was subjected to brutal trolling. A video clip of the event went viral on social media, drawing insensitive remarks on her looks and personal life.

“Comments in this post… All perverts, creeps. It is good that the comments were not moderated. So we know who the dangerous ones are. I am wondering whether all these men were breast fed or not? I wonder what will happen if all these men have daughters,” Chinmayi said.

Swathi Jagadish, who runs a sex education page on social media, also slammed “the men commenting on Nayanthara, about her husband, their s** life etc”.

“I feel bad for the women in your life. Especially your female friends, little cousins, etc. Mine is a s** end page. I recommend all of you, especially the cowards with fake IDs, to follow my work so you get some sense into your brains on how to see, treat women.”

20221224-182005

