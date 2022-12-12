INDIA

‘Cremate us together’ says suicide note of lovers in UP

The bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were found hanging in a room close to a water pump house in Murcha village in Auraiyya district.

A suicide note recovered from the tube well room requested their family members not to separate them after their death, and perform their last rites together. They said in the suicide note that they were taking the extreme step on their own and no one should be held responsible for it.

Shivam Kumar, a polytechnic student, was in love with his neighbour, but their families were against the relationship.

The two were upset due to the opposition by their families.

Circle officer Bidhuna, M P Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and action would be taken after receiving the report.

“We have recovered a suicide note from the spot in which both of them pleaded that they should not be separated after their death and cremated together,” the CO said.

